How Vince McMahon Allegedly Feels About Zelina Vega

During an appearance on the Table Talk podcast, WWE RAW star Zelina Vega talked about her current push and working with Vince McMahon:

“If the quarantine didn’t happen, not that I wouldn’t have had these opportunities, but it may have taken a little longer. Also, Becky is having her baby. There are people that are not here and that leaves spots for people to fill. I was always like, give me the ball, and if I drop it, screw me, but you lose nothing. I was always ready for that. I think it started with Drew when we had that back and forth. He was my other promo half. It was perfect. When it happened with him, it was magic. It’s interesting because before quarantine happened, Vince would always say ‘you are one of my favorites. You are one of the reasons I watch Raw and I love your character.’ It was such an honor to hear that. He said ‘you remind me of Stephanie because she is always working out there and you are a machine.’”

“You wouldn’t be given the ball if it wasn’t for someone to believe in you. One person that really believed in me was Paul Heyman. I’m so lucky to say I had someone like him on my side because he fought for me every single time, every single day. When it comes to being a manager, I look up to him a lot because he is the greatest of all time. When you have someone like that who believes in you, it fuels your fire that much more.”

