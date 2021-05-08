How Vince McMahon Feels About Pat McAfee’s Commentary So Far

Pat McAfee recently published a video blog and showed behind the scenes footage of his commentary work on WWE Smackdown. Towards the end of the video, there were clips of McAfee’s broadcast partner Michael Cole saying the following to him:

“The pace you’re growing at is amazing. That last match, you were just going – you were doing resets, you were calling the ThunderDome, I mean that’s like classic stuff.”

“24 years I’ve been here, never have had the boss come up to me after the show, shake my hand, tell me I did a great job. This guy (McAfee) has been here for three weeks.”

McAfee talked about Vince McMahon’s reaction:

“Mr H (Triple H), he walked over to me and congratulated me. He told me it was really cool to see. His wife, Stephanie McMahon was there. And… and… and… on camera, we got it, I talked to Vince McMahon, who said he’s enjoying working with me. Success all around baby!”

