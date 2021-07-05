How Vince McMahon Feels About The Eva Marie – Doudrop Storyline

As seen on the June 28th 2021 edition of WWE RAW, Eva Marie and Doudrop (Piper Niven) defeated Asuka and Naomi in a tag team match. Doudrop pinned the former RAW women’s champion Asuka and won the match for her team without Eva Marie’s help.

During the The We Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Name Show on PWInsiderElite.com, Mike Johnson talked about the Eva Marie/Doudrop storyline. Johnson noted that Vince McMahon was said to be “super impressed” with Doudrop so far and stated the following…

“The story I was told to me was, ‘he [Vince] wasn’t sold on the idea, but let’s do it’. Then after that first week, where Piper stood up to her. He loved it, he loved the facial expressions. Obviously, I’m paraphrasing stories I heard from multiple people. There’s going to be a lot more storyline development with these characters in the weeks ahead.”