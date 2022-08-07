How Vince McMahon Felt About Finn Balor’s Work as a Heel in WWE

WWE Superstar Finn Balor recently spoke on the Cheap Heat podcast for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Balor commented on the recent management changes in WWE:

“Obviously I have a very good relationship with Triple H, but with most of the people in the company too. We have worked together a lot in NXT, you know, first and second run in NXT. So I definitely have like a familiarity, more so than I did with Vince [McMahon]. But, you know, Vince has always been great to me. He was absolutely blown away by my heel work, which he didn’t think I had in me. So that was nice to hear.”

You can listen to the complete interview below: