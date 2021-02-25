How Vince McMahon Initially Reacted To Matt Riddle

During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Matt Riddle commented on his first time meeting Vince McMahon:

“Even though I come off like a goof, even Vince [McMahon], the first time, he’s like, ‘You’re kind of a goof.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I know I’m kind of a goof.’

‘That’s not a good thing.’

For me, it is because I can back it up. I’m tough, I can fight. Being a goof for me is good. A lot of people are like, ‘he’s so goofy.’ You guys realize I get to be goofy because I can break your neck and knock you unconscious. I’m 35 and get to be a goofball because I’m a savage in the ring.”

(quote courtesy of Fightful.com)