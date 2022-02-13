How Vince McMahon Is Said To Feel About The Current WWE Product

In a Q&A on PWInsider.com, Mike Johnson answered a question about why Vince McMahon doesn’t “fix” the WWE product despite fan complaints:

“In his mind, he doesn’t think anything is wrong. The company made a billion dollars last year, so there’s a billion reasons for him to shrug off any criticisms. We are told he pushes and presents what he likes and wants and nothing else makes a dent in that vision. That’s why the shows are presented the way they are and that’s why nothing is going to change anytime soon, if ever.”