How Vince McMahon Reacted To Rhea Ripley’s Win At WrestleMania 37

In an interview with TVInsider.com, Rhea Ripley commented on winning the WWE RAW women’s title at Wrestlemania 37 and how people backstage reacted to her performance:

“One of the big ones was talking to Vince McMahon afterward, hearing him say ‘well done’ and that I did great. It was so surreal. It’s a dream, and I’m living it. To have the big boss man say well done was pretty insane to me.”

Ripley also commented on advice she got from Paul Heyman:

“It was Paul Heyman who said to me, ‘You can stay humble, but don’t stay silent.’ That really hit me because I’m a very humble person. I do my job and do what I’m told. Sometimes that isn’t the best way to do things. I will take that advice with me as I keep working.”