How Vince McMahon Reportedly Feels About Goldberg

According to a report on ITRWrestling.com, Bill Goldberg’s virtual appearance on WWE Smackdown was designed to boost Smackdown’s viewership and to plant the seeds for a possible match against Roman Reigns in the future.

The belief is that Goldberg would’ve appeared at the November Saudi Arabia event if one had taken place. ITRWrestling.com also noted the following:

“We’re also told ‘Vince McMahon couldn’t care less what anyone thinks about him using Goldberg’ and the head honcho still believes there is value in the Goldberg name.”