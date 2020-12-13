How Vince McMahon Reportedly Feels About Riddle Right Now

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed how Vince McMahon reportedly feels about Matt Riddle right now:

“so Vince doesn’t understand Matt Riddle’s gimmick, the bro thing or anything. But, Vince thinks that Matt Riddle is very funny in his own weird way. So Vince likes the guy. I don’t know that he wants to push him to a main event but he likes the guy on TV doing this stuff because Vince probably never saw Fast Times at Ridgemont High and doesn’t realize that he’s doing a 40-year-old character – you know, Jeff Spicolli from that movie. And probably he thinks that this is really unique and funny and everything like that and so he wants this character. He likes Matt Riddle.”

(quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)