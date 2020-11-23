How Vince McMahon Reportedly Feels About The Undertaker’s Retirement

The Undertaker was telling people backstage at Survivor Series that he is officially retired, according to Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co. The current belief is that Vince McMahon won’t be asking Undertaker to wrestle again and Davis noted the following:

“The word backstage was that as hard as it was for McMahon to let go of the character, he realized that it’s time to let him hang up the boots.”

Davis added that wrestlers were allegedly joking around backstage about Undertaker possibly wrestling again if there’s another Saudi Arabia opportunity.

With cameras rolling backstage at Survivor Series, it’s expected that there will be a future documentary about Undertaker’s retirement.