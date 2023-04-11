How Vince McMahon Reportedly Feels About WWE Shows Being “Hijacked” By Fans

WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James recently spoke on his podcast, “Oh You Didn’t Know,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including if Vince McMahon gets “angry” when fans “hijack” WWE television shows:

“No, he’s probably the one of the ones that didn’t get hot about it. Because I think he sees from a higher elevation than I do. I get hot about it, because I’m a performer and I know he is too, so I don’t understand. But maybe he gets it, ‘as long as they’re doing something they’re getting their money’s worth and here they are.’ And I know that was always always Cena’s mentality too.”

“I don’t know, I get offended a little bit. And I get it, you’re saying what you want or you’re doing, you know what I mean? But I don’t know, I don’t where to land, but I get irritated by it. I think that bigger picture mentality is probably the right one to take, I’m just not a good person. [laughs]”

You can listen to the clip from the podcast below: