How Vince McMahon Was Reportedly Acting Backstage Prior to WWE SmackDown

Despite the previous few days, McMahon was ‘joking around’ during the production meeting prior to the taping and wasn’t selling anything at all and being in a ‘great mood,’ according to various sources who spoke to PWInsider.com.

Nothing is thought to have been said or discussed by McMahon about the claims. Several insiders regarded the pre-show meetings as a ‘weird,’ given the evident elephant in the room, especially because no one in the company knows when more would surface about the situation, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports.

According to reports, John Laurinaitis was not present backstage at the event.