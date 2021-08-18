How WALTER Currently Feels About Possibly Joining The WWE Main Roster

In an interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT.com, WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER commented on possibly joining the WWE main roster…

“That’s not a scenario I’ve talked about with them. I don’t know. I’m happy in the situation I’m in now. I’m the only guy who holds a European championship in WWE and I’m a representative of European wrestling. To be authentic with that, I’ve kind of got to live in Europe if that makes sense (laughs).”

“Going forward, nobody can stay on top forever. At some point, that’s the nature of it. Nobody did that before (being unbeaten forever), so we’ll see what the future brings.”

“For now, I focus on being the NXT UK Champion and I have a big match coming up with Ilja (Dragunov) on Sunday and the outcome of that is going to decide which direction I go in my future, so I can’t even make any assumptions or speculations myself.”

“So it’s not something I spend too much time thinking about to be honest.”