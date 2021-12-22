How Wrestling Companies Are Said To Be Feeling About Alberto Del Rio

As PWMania.com previously reported, recent criminal charges against Alberto Del Rio have been dropped.

Del Rio has teased that he will be wrestling again for a major company in the United States. Del Rio recently tweeted the link to an ESPN interview where he talked about possibly making a return to WWE.

Alberto del Río está en pláticas para un posible regreso a la WWE https://t.co/D0Gt8fQkNf — Ricardo Cariño (@ricardocarino) December 21, 2021

However, it doesn’t appear that WWE and other promotions want to work with him. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com noted the following:

“I’ve spoken with people from WWE, MLW, Impact who say they either have no interest in bringing Del Rio in or would be shocked if it happens.

AEW talent I’ve spoken to say they’ve never heard him mentioned as even possibly coming in.”