How WWE Are Believed to Be Feeling About the MJF and AEW Situation

As PWMania.com previously reported, earlier this year, it was reported that MJF was unhappy with his AEW contract and demanded a raise. Wade Keller explained how many in WWE are believed to be feeling about the situation during his audio update on PWTorchVIP.com.

“A source within WWE with knowledge of MJF’s stature among top WWE management indicates MJF is coveted and would likely be given a lucrative contract offer. In fact, it’s more than one source giving me information that with a big overlap on this. More than one source says that the treatment Cody has received by WWE on and off-air has given MJF a good impression of how he’d be featured in WWE if he were to make the jump.”

“One source in WWE told me that MJF is seen as such a commodity that his recent and tractable behavior on and off-air with AEW wouldn’t deter Vince McMahon from making him a lucrative offer. Although a falling out with AEW could take away considerable leverage for MJF, MJF’s value to WWE would remain high. They need people. He’s young, he’s good, and he’d be paid accordingly, regardless of his reputation in AEW. Now maybe that changes a little bit with the headache that Vince McMahon feels Sasha Banks and Naomi put him through, but maybe not. But his reputation, in general, might take a blow if details about his latest interactions with Khan and AEW reflect poorly on his professionalism.”

Keller stated the following regarding MJF’s absence from his meet-and-greet at the AEW Fan Fest:

“The way it was portrayed to us is MJF was in no place to be in public. He was in a bad place. And so it just seemed if not mutually agreed upon [it was] pretty obvious to everybody that it would be good for him to not make a public appearance yesterday [Saturday]. So that kind of got things rolling…I’ve been learning stuff behind the scenes off record and on background for a while and pieced together some more details as this story went along. This weekend was circled, I was told, as a weekend that people in AEW were hoping that Tony and MJF could sit down and hash out their differences. There was just hope that cooler heads would prevail. Tony Khan on social media can come across sometimes as defensive. But his demeanor otherwise, at least from anything anybody’s seen that I’ve talked to is pretty calm, cool, collected…MJF is a little different. MJF gets really worked up. And by all accounts, he’s been so worked up that he just became sort of withdrawn and bitter to observers and people who have been around him or observed him at Dynamite lately.”

