How WWE Is Planning To Handle SummerSlam 2021 Date and Location Conflict

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE confirmed that the 2021 Summerslam PPV event will take place on Saturday, August 21st at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas even though a Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence boxing fight will take place on the same day in the same city.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted that WWE officials have been “very well aware” of the situation and Johnson stated the following…

“We are told that WWE’s plan is to conclude Summerslam with enough time for fans to be able to attend the Pacquiao fight in the same city if they choose or to be able to watch Pacquiao’s fight on PPV after WWE’s broadcast concludes.”

Andrew Zarian wrote the following regarding the news: