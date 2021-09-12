How WWE Is Said To Feel About Gable Steveson and When He Might Debut

It was recently reported that 2020 Olympic gold medalist winner Gable Steveson has signed with WWE.

During a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on WWE’s plans for Steveson:

“They are big behind him for a lot of reasons, but it doesn’t mean he’s going to be a success, ether. I mean, it’s like he’s going to have the microscope on him and he’s gonna be up there [on the WWE main roster] too soon, for sure. He’s gonna be in matches too soon as far as to be a good worker, because they’re gonna try to capitalize on it although I think he goes full time in May 2022 and, you know at that point they’re gonna be grooming him to the top spots, and they signed him to a deal that pretty much wants him there.”

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer wrote the following:

“It’s already been teased and talked about that (Brock) Lesnar would eventually wrestle him in a passing-of-the-torch type moment at a Wrestlemania.”