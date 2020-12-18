How WWE NXT’s Main Event Performed Against AEW Dynamite

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that this week’s WWE NXT beat AEW Dynamite in overall viewership during the second hour although NXT did not come close in the 18-49 demo. The final quarter hour of WWE NXT with Rhea Ripley vs. Toni Storm drew 772,000 (241,000 in 18-49) viewers up against AEW Dynamite’s final quarter hour with Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela which drew 718,000 (419,000 in 18-49) viewers. NXT gained 115,000 total viewers for the overrun after Dynamite went off the air.

It was also noted that Dynamite opened strong with 1,010,000 (512,000 in 18-49) viewers for Adam Page/John Silver/Alex Reynolds vs. Matt Hardy/Private Party but viewers turned out after that while NXT’s viewership stayed more consistent during the evening. NXT’s head-to-head peak was for the end of the Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly match which drew 843,000 (293,000 18-49) viewers.