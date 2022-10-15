How WWE Officials Reacted to Roxanne Perez’s SmackDown Debut

Roxanne Perez, who joined WWE in March of 2022, had her SmackDown debut on October 14th. Roxanne chose Raquel Rodriquez as Cora Jade’s opponent for the “choose your poison” match on NXT this Tuesday night during SmackDown.

Roxanne also fought alongside Raquel and Shotzi in a lost battle against Damage CTRL.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, the company was really happy with Roxanne Perez’s work Friday night during SmackDown and there is already talk of her being used again on the brand.

Here are highlights from her match on SmackDown: