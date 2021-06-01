Backstage Report On Jimmy Smith’s RAW Commentary Debut

New WWE RAW lead announcer Jimmy Smith reportedly received rave reviews from his co-workers after last night’s debut.

WrestleVotes reports that WWE production workers said they were “absolutely thrilled” with Smith’s performance on Monday night. Smith was said to be a “natural fit” for the job, and that he put on a “tremendous” performance.

As reported before, Smith also received significant praise from fans on social media for how his first night on RAW went.

In a video published by WWE, Smith talked about his new job:

