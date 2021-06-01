Backstage Report On Jimmy Smith’s RAW Commentary Debut

New WWE RAW lead announcer Jimmy Smith reportedly received rave reviews from his co-workers after last night’s debut.

WrestleVotes reports that WWE production workers said they were “absolutely thrilled” with Smith’s performance on Monday night. Smith was said to be a “natural fit” for the job, and that he put on a “tremendous” performance.

As reported before, Smith also received significant praise from fans on social media for how his first night on RAW went.

The RAW production people I’ve spoken with were absolutely thrilled with Jimmy Smith’s performance last night. “Tremendous” & “Natural fit” were two comments concerning his debut. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 1, 2021

Had a blast at #WWERaw tonight! Amazing match between @DMcIntyreWWE and @TrueKofi! Tried my best to give it the energy it deserved — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) June 1, 2021

I have been a part of a LOT of big sports productions. I’ve never seen ANYTHING that compares to the setup at Thunderdome. Truly impressive — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) May 31, 2021

In a video published by WWE, Smith talked about his new job: