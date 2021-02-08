How WWE Plans To Bring In Younger Viewers To The Product

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan recently did an article on Forbes.com. Here is what Khan said about WWE’s plan to reach a younger demographic:

“That’s a lifelong, career-long desire. No matter when people start watching, they’re always going to obviously get older, so you always have to figure out a new way to get young people in. So what we’re in the middle of—the bad Bunny thing … that’s obviously tailored towards a young audience. We’re in the process now of developing a number of different animated properties, some with the desired demographic of 2 to 6 years old, so the thought is to get kids in young. We’re also reevaluating our entire gaming strategy. So I’m not convinced that there are a group of 15-year-olds watching linear television who just don’t happen to be watching us. They’re finding our content elsewhere, and we have to get to them before they’re even 15, to make sure we have a chance to win over new fans so when the other fans start to phase out and get older, we always have a new population coming in.”