How WWE Stars Reacted To Vince McMahon Being Backstage At Recent Events

As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon and many other WWE office executives were spotted backstage at this week’s edition of WWE RAW in Hartford, CT. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer confirmed that Vince was not running the show in place of Triple H, but he did rearrange the order of some of the matches and segments.

Meltzer stated the following about how talent currently feels about Vince:

“At first there was a lot of talent scared and not happy about McMahon’s involvement but the reality is everyone accepts that he’s now the ultimate decider and when the merger [with UFC] takes place, Ari Emanuel [of Endeavor] basically put it in place that it will remain as long as McMahon wants it to because he will be the person in charge of WWE and the final decision maker.”

According to Fightful.com, WWE talent are still “on guard” about Vince being backstage. Vince is said to have chosen to work remotely for the most part because he “realized the chaos that just being backstage caused.”