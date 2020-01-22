How WWE Superstars Reportedly Feel About AEW’s TV Deal

WWE stars are reportedly happy for AEW in regards to AEW Dynamite’s TV contract with TNT being extended through 2023. Morale in WWE is said to be higher since talents have more contract leverage when it comes to money and lighter work schedules. Here is what a source noted to WrestlingNews.co:

“Guys are making more and they are not afraid to ask for time off like before,” said the source. “We know these aren’t guaranteed contracts like WCW but Vince more accommodating these days because he wants to keep everyone happy so that wall has been torn down. Some people are getting offered more money with a better schedule. We have AEW to thank for that so I would say thank you AEW for being around.”