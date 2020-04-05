How WWE Superstars Reportedly Felt About Working WrestleMania 36

Wade Keller of PWTorch.com discussed how WWE felt about performing at Wrestlemania 36 under the current circumstances:

“From a number of wrestlers who were at the tapings, I did hear that this was not like a Saudia Arabia [feeling of] ‘let’s just get through this.’ The attitude among the wrestlers was, ‘everyone really wanted to work hard and try to make this work.’”

“This did come across as a night where the wrestlers were like, ‘we’re here, we’re not here under protest or resentful or we don’t see this as [not] important.’ I was told the attitude among the crew was ‘lets surprise people.’ That was the attempt and I think it’s clear they were attempting to work hard and salvage this given the tough circumstances.”