How WWE Talents Are Reacting To The WrestleMania 36 Situation

In regards to how WWE talents are reacting to the Coronavirus situation and Wrestlemania 36 possibly being canceled, Justin Barrasso of SI.com noted the following:

“Sports Illustrated reached out to over 20 members of the WWE roster, connecting with a dozen. Each expressed concern about performing in front of such a massive crowd, especially with the possibility of the situation worsening before WrestleMania.”

Barrasso added that the majority of talents spoken to have speculated that Wrestlemania will ultimately be canceled.

WWE talents have mostly been keeping quiet about the matter on social media but Lio Rush did write the following on Twitter: