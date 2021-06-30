How WWE Was Willing To Help Jon Moxley After He Left The Company

During her Oral Sessions podcast, Renee Paquette talked about how WWE was willing to help her husband Jon Moxley after he left WWE…

“Even when Jon left, there were times when Hunter would pull me aside because Jon was injured coming back from NJPW, and Hunter kept checking in to make sure he was okay and if we needed anything, they [WWE] would have been able to help him in any capacity. It was nice to know the olive branch was still extended and it wasn’t that heat-seeking thing that everyone thinks it is. We’ve all spent so much time together and nothing bad went down.”