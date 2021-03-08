Huge AEW Signing Revealed To Be Christian Cage (Photos and Videos)

After much speculation, AEW’s big signing was revealed to be none other than Christian.
Christian came down to ringside with a contract in hand, now under his indie alias of “Christian Cage” and signed the contract to make it official. You can check out a photo of his debut below:
Christian Cage HAS ARRIVED!
Order #AEWRevolution now on all major providers, @brlive, and @FiteTV (international fans) pic.twitter.com/1KgXHLHtxR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
Welcome to the team… #ChristianCage is #AllElite pic.twitter.com/3MycwGDTiJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021