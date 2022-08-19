Huge Amount Backstage Drama Among Top Stars in AEW, Colt Cabana a Big Reason

As was already mentioned, AEW is experiencing a lot of backstage drama, and Dave Meltzer wrote in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that things appear to be getting worse.

On his podcast, Tony Schiavone mentioned that he and other people recently received promotions so they could assist with various tasks backstage. So maybe things will start to calm down, but this week with Punk and Hangman Page, things seemed to get really bad.

There is a huge amount of backstage drama involving many of the top guys in the company, as Meltzer noted in the Observer. It was also mentioned that Colt Cabana’s departure from Dark Order, for which there was no angle for, was the major event that sparked the drama. Cabana was about to be cut and was no longer being brought to TV when Khan signed him to work in ROH.

Although it is claimed that this served as the catalyst, different people, including Page and Punk, have different explanations for why it occurred.

Meltzer stated that at the moment, there is “a ton of backstage drama involving many of the top guys.” It’s being said that the issues have gotten “much worse” in recent weeks and Meltzer wrote, “there’s a part of me where I just think [AEW President] Tony Khan needs to sit everyone down and air everything out before it gets worse.” Meltzer added that “it feels like a number of people are close to their breaking point if things don’t get settled.”