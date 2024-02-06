Huge Championship Match Announced For TNA No Surrender 2024

TNA Wrestling recently announced that reigning X-Divsion Champion Chris Sabin will defend his title against former WWE star Mustafa Ali at their upcoming No Surrender PPV Event. Ali will make his debut for TNA at the event, which takes place on Friday, February 23rd from New Orleans, Louisiana.

TNA World Champion Moose vs. Alex Shelly for the TNA World Championship and Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Gisele Shaw for the Knockouts World Championship has also been confirmed for the event.