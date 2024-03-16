Huge Championship Match Made Official For TNA Rebellion

TNA Wrestling announced immediately following the conclusion of last Thursday’s episode of iMPACT on AXS TV that current TNA World Champion Moose will be defending his championship against Nic Nemeth at their upcoming Rebellion PPV.
The 2024 TNA Rebellion PPV is set to take place on Saturday, April 20th from the Palms Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.
