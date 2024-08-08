Huge Gimmick Match Added To AEW All In PPV

Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw Excalibur make a huge announcement on commentary that at All In later this month, a Casino Gauntlet Match will be taking place, the winner of which will receive a future opportunity at the AEW World Championship.

The match’s competitors have yet to be revealed, but commentary did state that “some of the biggest names in AEW” will be involved.

AEW All In takes place on Sunday, August 25th from Wembley Stadium in London, England.