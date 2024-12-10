Huge Main Event Set For WWE Raw’s Debut On Netflix

The tension between CM Punk and Seth Rollins has intensified after the 2024 WWE Survivor Series PLE. During the December 9th, 2024 edition of WWE RAW, Rollins stated the following about his troubles with Punk:

“When CM Punk walked out the doors of this company 11 years ago, I called him. I texted him because I was a friend, because I respected him and what he stood for. What did I get back from Punk? Nothing. I got ghosted by CM Punk, and it wasn’t just me. It was every single person who was friends with Punk that worked for this company. Because if you didn’t quit your dream job and your priorities didn’t line up with team CM Punk, then you were evil, man. If the story ended there, okay. But that’s not what happened. Because for the next 10 years, all CM Punk tried to do was tear this company down. That’s all he did. He talked as much crap as he could. He took any pot shot he could. You know when he finally walked back in here? Do you know why? Because he failed at everything else.”

Punk vs. Rollins was supposedly scheduled for Wrestlemania 40 before Punk’s injury. While there has been speculation that Punk vs. Rollins will face off at Wrestlemania 41, it appears that WWE has a different plan, as Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda.com stated, “Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk is currently slated to occur on the debut episode of WWE RAW on Netflix, I have been informed.”