Huge Match Being Planned For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes defending his title against Kevin Owens is planned as the featured match for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, however that has not been 100% confirmed.

Meltzer said, “While not 100 percent, we’re told it looks like the first Rhodes vs. Owens title match would be on that show.”

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is set to take place on Saturday, December 14 from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, New York.