Huge Match Revealed For the Final WWE SmackDown of 2022, John Cena’s Return to the Ring

A huge tag team match has been announced for the final WWE SmackDown of 2022, which is set for December 30 at Tampa’s Amalie Arena.

On this week’s SmackDown, it was announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn will team up to face Kevin Owens and a partner of his choice on the year’s final blue brand episode.

Owens will team with John Cena. Cena appeared on SmackDown in a video promo declaring he will be Owens’ tag team partner to face Reigns and Zayn.

The following is footage from Friday night’s SmackDown with Reigns, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Adam Pearce:

Here is Cena’s promo: