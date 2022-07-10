Huge Match Revealed for WWE RAW’s Return to Madison Square Garden

The WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Universal WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will square off against Matt Riddle and The Street Profits on July 25 when WWE RAW returns to Madison Square Garden.

After three years, The Garden will host its first RAW television event. The match mentioned above will probably take place after the live broadcast as a dark match main event and is being advertised to increase ticket sales.

Seth Rollins vs. Riddle had previously been advertised by WWE, but that has obviously changed.

The SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, the Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Logan Paul, and Theory are all advertised for Raw in MSG. There have not yet been any other matches announced.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more. You can check out the announcement below: