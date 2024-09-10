Huge Segment Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling announced a huge segment for this week’s post-All Out episode of Dynamite on TBS.

It was announced that Jon Moxley will explain his actions following a brutal attack on AEW World Champion “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson after he successfully retained his title against TNT Champion “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry.

