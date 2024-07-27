Huge Singles Match Added To GCW’s Can I Trust You? Event

By
James Hetfield
-

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) recently announced that former WWE star “The Maharaja” Raj Dhesi will go up against TNA X-Division Champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey at their Can I Trust You? event on Sunday, August 4th.

The event is set take place from the House Of Independents in Asbury Park, New Jersey and air live on TrillerTV+.

 

