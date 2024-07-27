Huge Singles Match Added To GCW’s Can I Trust You? Event

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) recently announced that former WWE star “The Maharaja” Raj Dhesi will go up against TNA X-Division Champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey at their Can I Trust You? event on Sunday, August 4th.
The event is set take place from the House Of Independents in Asbury Park, New Jersey and air live on TrillerTV+.
*ASBURY PARK UPDATE*
Just Signed:
MIKE BAILEY
vs
THE MAHARAJA
Plus:
Mance/Broski vs Janelasus
Tremont vs Zilla Fatu
Blake vs ???
Macizos vs Legion of Rot
Rich & Powerful vs FuegoStack
Matt Cardona
+more
Get Tix:https://t.co/P1w4ZJm6Zf
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+
Sun 8/4 – 5PM pic.twitter.com/91desV5FK8
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 26, 2024