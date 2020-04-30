Huge Street Fight, MJF’s Return and More Confirmed For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

– AEW has announced several big matches and segments for next week’s Dynamite broadcast. They include Jon Moxley vs. Kazarian, a huge tag-team street fight, and MJF’s return. AEW Dynamite will be airing live next week from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. Here is the updated lineup:
* Street Fight: Matt Hardy & Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara
* Joey Janela vs. Cody Rhodes
* Jon Moxley vs. Kazarian
* MJF returns
Just announced on the #AEWDynamite Post Show by @ShutUpExcalibur – Next week on Dynamite @CodyRhodes will take on Joey Janela (@JANELABABY)
Watch #AEWonTNT at 8/7c next Wednesday
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 30, 2020
Next week on #AEWDynamite!
— FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2020
