Huge Title Match Confirmed For RAW Netflix Debut On January 6

During Wednesday’s WWE RAW on Netflix Kickoff media event, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce made a significant announcement regarding the highly anticipated Netflix debut of the red brand on Monday, January 6th, from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Pearce revealed that the show will now feature a championship match, where Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan of The Judgment Day will defend her title against “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley.

Previously announced for the show are “The OTC” Roman Reigns of the OG Bloodline battling “The Tribal Chief” Solo Sikoa of the new Bloodline in a Tribal Combat Match, and “The Best In The World” CM Punk taking on Seth “Freakin” Rollins in a singles match.

