Hugo Savinovich Says Karrion Kross Once Worked As A Hired Killer For Mafia

Karrion Kross has certainly made an impact in NXT during his short time with the company. However, it seems Hugo Savinovich could have some interesting information on his life. Savinovich took to Facebook, where he praised Kross. He used to know Karrion as “Killer Kross,” with there being a possible reason for the name.

According to Savinovich, Kross was apparently a hired murderer. He alleged that Kross was a “real life mercenary” during his youth. He claimed that Kross was contracted to perform “dirty jobs” for mafia groups. The following excerpt has been translated from Spanish.

“He’s a warrior, he’s an athlete that once was a hired murderer. I’m telling you: This is not ‘a making this, making that’. No, this is the real thing. Now he’s so passionate about wrestling and he’s so in love with his girlfriend Scarlett. I love my friend, he have a great friendship. God bless him and bless his love. Love is something beautiful”.

Hugo Savinovich has previously worked with Kross in AAA in Mexico and has stated in the past he helped Kross with his NXT character. It is unknown how much truth there is to his statement. He promised he will have an interview with Karrion Kross eventually. So it is likely we will get to know more about what he said during the interview.