Hugo Savinovich Says Two Wrestlers Will Come Forward To Validate Saudi Arabia Claim

Former WWE commentator Hugo Savinovich has claimed that a former WWE wrestler claimed that the WWE roster and crew were ‘held hostage’ when trying to leave Saudi Arabia following Crown Jewel 2019. Hugo claims that the flights were held up due to a dispute between WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and the Saudi government after McMahon allegedly cut the pay-per-view feed. In a video released by Lucha Libre Online, Hugo claimed that two more former WWE wrestlers may come forward to validate the claims.

“There is something much deeper that I am not going to touch right now, but what the WWE lawyer had said that that lawsuit was going to fall, the judge has said: ‘No, this continues.’ So, this case, where the WWE lawyer tried to ruin my reputation, actually it backfired on him. The lawsuit will have to go on, we will see. I am also being informed, there are possibly two more wrestlers who participated in that event, who would be willing to testify against WWE. I can’t assure you it, yet, but two wrestlers who would be willing to say publicly what happened in Saudi Arabia.”

(translation credit to Wrestlinginc)