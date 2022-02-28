Hulk Hogan Announces Divorce & New Girlfriend

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has confirmed his divorce from Jennifer McDaniel.

Hogan took to Twitter this afternoon to address social media photos of he and his new girlfriend, a woman named Sky. Hogan confirmed that he is officially divorced from Jennifer, who he tied the knot with on December 14, 2010.

“Yo Maniacs just for the record,the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky,I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew,love my Maniacs4Life,” Hogan wrote in his first tweet since November.

Court records show that Hogan filed for divorce from Jennifer in October 2021, according to TMZ Sports. TMZ noted that Hogan and Sky have been seen around Clearwater, FL as of late, hanging out in bars and doing karaoke together at his Hogan’s Hangout establishment.

This is The Hulkster’s second divorce. He was previously married to Linda Hogan (Linda Claridge) from December 1983 until November 2007 when Linda filed for divorce. Hulk began dating Jennifer in early 2008, and they were engaged in November 2009.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Hogan’s full tweet below, along with videos of Hogan and his new love interest at recent events, along with a photo of the two at his restaurant/bar: