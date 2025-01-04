Hulk Hogan Appears In Ad Promoting WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

During last night’s first-ever episode of WWE SmackDown of the year, an ad aired hyping up later this month’s Saturday Night’s Main Event special set to take place on Saturday, January 25 from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan appeared in the ad; however, he has not yet been announced for the upcoming special. He also did not appear at last December’s Saturday Night’s Main Event special, which was broadcast from Long Island, New York.