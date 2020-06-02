Hulk Hogan Banned From AEW Shows

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter today and revealed that WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is banned from all AEW events.

It appears Khan is banning Hogan due to the racist comments debacle that he was involved in from a few years back. Khan revealed the ban when responding to Hogan’s ex-wife Linda Hogan and her comments on the rioting & looting going on around the country amid the positive protests for George Floyd.

Linda wrote, “watching the looting , it’s all afro Americans, not sure how robbing and stealing set the record straight but if they want to be heard they need to be civilized.”

Khan responded and referred to Linda as Hogan’s wife. They have been divorced since 2009.

“You’ve now joined your husband in being banned from all AEW shows. Congratulations,” Khan wrote to Linda.

Hulk and Linda have not responded to Khan’s comments as of this writing. Linda’s original tweet was made this past Saturday, and Khan just responded today. You can see their full tweets below: