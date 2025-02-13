Hulk Hogan Believes John Cena Could Have Been One Of Wrestling’s Greatest Heels

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss various topics, including how 16-time World Champion John Cena could have been one of wrestling’s greatest heel ever.

Hogan said, “In my opinion, I think John would’ve been one of the greatest heels ever because he was such a great babyface. You repent. After you’ve cut everybody’s throats, stolen all the money, and cheated, then when you repent and beg for forgiveness, the wrestling fans will make you an even bigger babyface.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)