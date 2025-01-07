Hulk Hogan Booed At WWE RAW Netflix Premiere Sparks Media Frenzy

During the WWE RAW Netflix premiere, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan appeared alongside longtime manager Jimmy Hart to cut a promo hyping up the event and promoting his Real American Beer product. Hogan, a legendary figure in WWE history, delivered the following remarks:

“In the past, I’ve had a whole bunch of partners down the line. I had incredible partners, like the Macho Man Randy Savage. I’ve had giant-sized partners like Andre the Giant. But the greatest partner the WWE has ever had is the fact that tonight, we’re making history, and the WWE has tag-teamed up with Netflix, the greatest tag team partner of all time.”

Despite his enthusiastic praise for the fans and the historic partnership with Netflix, Hogan faced significant backlash during the segment. Reports from those in attendance noted loud “F*** Hulk Hogan” chants, with boos echoing throughout the arena. Hogan was also met with similar negative reactions during a pre-taped commercial promoting Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The mixed crowd reaction highlights the complicated legacy Hogan carries, with his historic contributions to WWE often overshadowed by past controversies. WWE’s decision to feature Hogan in this milestone event sparked a divisive response from fans, emphasizing the differing perspectives on his place in modern wrestling.

Hogan’s negative reception from the crowd garnered widespread mainstream attention, with outlets like Deadline, Newsweek, and Variety covering the story.