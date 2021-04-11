Hulk Hogan Booed By Live Crowd During The Start Of WWE Wrestlemania 37 (Video)

Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil were the co-hosts for WWE Wrestlemania 37 and cut a promo before the first match to hype up the fans. Hogan, who has been a controversial figure ever since his racist comments from a sex tape video were made public, was booed by fans in attendance.
Hogan got booed lmao #WrestleMania
— Justin J. Lopez (@stellar_jl319) April 11, 2021
Jon Alba, who has in attendance, noted that it was a “vocal” portion of the crowd that reacted negatively to Hogan.
A vocal portion of the live crowd is booing Hulk Hogan, for what it's worth. #WrestleMania
— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) April 11, 2021