Hulk Hogan Claims He Never Used His Creative Control In WCW

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan discussed his WCW heel turn in 1996 when he joined Scott Hall and Kevin to form the New World Order in an interview with Logan Paul’s podcast.

Hogan said, “I called Eric (Bischoff) up, ‘Who is your third man?’ We’re going to go with Sting.’ ‘Bro, he’s not WWE.’ Scott and Kev are WWE. Sting has nothing to do (with WWE). I’m WWE from head to toe. I’m the third man. Eric goes, ‘Really, will you do it?’ ‘Yeah, I’ll do it.’ Eric didn’t even believe I would do it.

I flew on a jet to Daytona and hid out in a hotel room. I told Eric, ‘Call me when the last match is in the ring before the main event.’ Eric didn’t even think I was coming from the hotel. He had Sting ready to go. They didn’t believe I would do it. I had creative control. I never used it. Never used it the whole time. I didn’t use it this night either. When I walked out, Scott and Kevin almost shit. They had no idea I was coming out. It was kinda cool.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)