Hulk Hogan Comments On The Death of Scott Hall

Just prior to the start of the March 14th 2022 edition of RAW, WWE officially announced that Scott Hall passed away at the age of 63.

At his Hogan’s Hangout bar in Tampa, FL, Hulk Hogan gave a speech and talked about his New World Order teammate:

“Hey yo. Thank you guys for being here. A short while ago, a good friend of mine just passed away. Scott Hall. So in Jesus name I pray, thank you for taking care of my brother. He took care of me when I was down and out and everyone thought Hulkamania was dead. Scott Hall resurrected me, he put me back on the map. I love him so much I can’t explain it. He had a bunch of faults but he was a good guy. He’s in our thoughts and prayers tonight. Bad times don’t last but bad guys do. The original bad guy that took Hulk Hogan and taught Hollywood how to be a bad guy. I got nothing but love 4 life.”