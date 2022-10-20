Hulk Hogan Deletes Infamous Tweet From 11 Years Ago

Garrett Kidney pointed out on Twitter that Hulk Hogan deleted his most famous tweet from 11 years ago.

David Bixenspon searched archive.org and discovered that the tweet had been deleted between September 3 and September 23. As recently as late August, someone quoted tweeted.

“Goodnight HULKAMANIACS and jabronie marks without a life that don’t know it a work when you work a work and work yourself into a shoot,marks,” Hogan said in a now-deleted tweet.

The tweet was sent around the time there was outrage over some of Hogan’s actions with TNA at the time.

Around the time of the tweet, Bobby Roode (who was one of the company’s hottest names) was defeated by an injured Kurt Angle. That same year, Hogan competed in the main event of Bound For Glory.

Only just now realised that Hulk Hogan has deleted his greatest tweet – which was sent 11 years ago today. It used to be here: https://t.co/ZCgrIbUWpA pic.twitter.com/BfE09bwSGl — Garrett Kidney (@garrettkidney) October 16, 2022